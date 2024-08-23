Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator

So here we have an example problem that wants us to appropriately label each biome on the following climograph, which we can see down below right here. A climograph is really just a graph of climate data. Notice on the x-axis, we have the annual mean precipitation in units of millimeters, and on the y-axis, we have the annual mean temperature in units of degrees Celsius. The three biomes that we need to label are Savannah, desert, and tropical rainforest. The three regions on the graph are this green region, this pink region, and this yellow region on the far left. Recall from our previous lesson videos that tropical rainforests are found in tropical and subtropical regions very close to the equator and therefore have a relatively warm climate throughout the year with very little variation in temperatures.

We expect that the plot here to have, you know, very little variation on the y-axis, to be kind of squished vertically, if you will. As the term rain implies, tropical rainforests have the highest annual precipitation of any terrestrial biome. Notice that this green curve corresponds exactly with what we described. It has extremely high annual precipitation and has very little variation vertically on the y-axis and is appearing quite high on the y-axis, so it has warm temperatures. This green plot that you can see here is going to correspond with the tropical rainforest, which is letter c.

Now, the desert, recall from our previous lesson video, is quite variable in terms of its temperature. There are hot deserts and cold deserts. However, what is common to all deserts is that they have extremely low annual precipitation. Notice that the plot with the lowest annual precipitation is this yellow plot that you can see right here on the far left, and it does have quite a lot of variation here in terms of the annual temperature. But even this plot right here would be considered more of a warm or hot desert because colder deserts, like Antarctica, would have average temperatures that are well below 0. However, we can still label this yellow plot as a desert, which is option b here, so we can move on.

And then, of course, the last region here in pink must be the savannah, which we know that savannahs are going to be in tropical and subtropical regions, so they have warmer temperatures, but their temperatures vary a little bit more than the tropical rainforests do. They also have dry and wet seasons, so we expect the annual rainfall to be, you know, kind of in between somewhat what you can see here. This here concludes this example problem, and I'll see you in our next video.