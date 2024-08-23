Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator

This video, we're going to cover the very first terrestrial biome in our lesson, which are the tropical rainforests. Now to orient you a bit with what you can expect to see moving forward, we'll always show you some plant and animal species that you could potentially find in that biome. We'll also always show you a world map color coded to the biome, and we'll always include a graph of climate data for a specific city or region whose position we indicate with a flag on the map. Now tropical rainforests are known for having extremely high biomass and biodiversity. In fact, they're home to more than 50% of the world's animal and plant species.
And these tropical rainforests are found on or along the equator, and that gives them relatively hot climate all year round, which you can see here in this graph with, the red line being relatively high all year long. Also, as their name implies with the term rain, tropical rainforests have pretty high rainfall or precipitation throughout the entire year, and that supports dense vegetation. And that dense vegetation creates vertical layering that creates a wide array of habitats. So to give you a sense of what we mean by vertical layering, here at the top left, we've got this image showing you some of the different layers that you can find in the vegetation of a rainforest. So this here concludes our lesson, and I'll see you all in our next video.