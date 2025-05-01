Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the key characteristics of tropical rainforests located near the equator, and why do they support such high biodiversity?
Tropical rainforests near the equator have consistently high temperatures and significant rainfall year-round, leading to dense vegetation with vertical layering. This creates diverse habitats, supporting over 50% of the world's species and resulting in extremely high biodiversity.
How do savannahs differ from tropical rainforests in terms of climate and vegetation, and what ecological processes are important in savannahs?
Savannahs, or tropical grasslands, have a warm climate with a long dry season and scattered trees among grasslands. Frequent wildfires, driven by the dry season, are important ecological disturbances, and many species are adapted to survive drought and fire.
What adaptations do plants and animals in deserts near the equator have to survive their environment?
Plants and animals in deserts have evolved adaptations to conserve water and tolerate extremely dry conditions, as deserts are characterized by low precipitation, low biomass, and highly variable temperatures.
