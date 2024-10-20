Skip to main content
Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions exam Flashcards

Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions exam
  • Boreal Forests

    Earth's largest terrestrial biome, characterized by conifer trees with needle-like leaves.

  • What is the primary adaptation of conifer trees in boreal forests?

    Needle-like leaves that minimize water loss.

  • Tundra

    A biome found in Arctic regions and high elevations, characterized by low productivity and biomass.

  • What restricts vegetation in tundras?

    Extreme cold and permafrost.

  • Permafrost

    Permanently frozen soil found in tundra regions.

  • What is the significance of conical tree shapes in boreal forests?

    Prevents snow accumulation and allows for more photosynthesis.

  • Low Biomass

    A characteristic of both boreal forests and tundras, indicating limited life and vegetation.

  • Where are Arctic Tundras located?

    In the far north of the Earth.

  • Alpine Tundras

    Tundras located at high elevations, such as mountain tops.

  • What type of vegetation is common in tundras?

    Mosses, grasses, and forbs.

  • What is the main reason for low temperatures in boreal forests?

    Their location in far northern regions.

  • Ecological Balance

    The importance of maintaining biodiversity and adaptations to sustain life in harsh climates.

  • What is another name for boreal forests?

    Taiga.

  • Coniferous Trees

    Trees with needle-like leaves that dominate boreal forests.

  • What prevents significant tree growth in tundras?

    Permafrost.

  • Low Productivity

    A characteristic of tundras, indicating limited vegetation and life.

  • What is the primary climate characteristic of tundras?

    Extremely cold temperatures.

  • Needle-like Leaves

    An adaptation of conifer trees to reduce water loss.

  • What is the main adaptation of conifer trees to prevent snow accumulation?

    Conical tree shapes.

  • What is the primary reason for low biomass in boreal forests?

    Low temperatures and low precipitation.

  • Forbs

    A type of plant commonly found in tundras.

  • What is the main adaptation of vegetation in tundras?

    Adaptation to extreme cold and permafrost.

  • What is the significance of ecological balance in northern biomes?

    It emphasizes the importance of biodiversity in sustaining life.

  • What are the two main types of tundras?

    Arctic Tundras and Alpine Tundras.

  • What is the primary climate characteristic of boreal forests?

    Low temperatures and low precipitation.

  • What type of leaves do coniferous trees have?

    Needle-like leaves.

  • What is the main reason for low productivity in tundras?

    Extreme cold and low precipitation.

  • What is the primary vegetation in tundras?

    Mosses, grasses, and forbs.

  • What is the main characteristic of boreal forests?

    Dominated by coniferous trees with needle-like leaves.