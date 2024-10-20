Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions exam Flashcards
Boreal Forests
Earth's largest terrestrial biome, characterized by conifer trees with needle-like leaves.
What is the primary adaptation of conifer trees in boreal forests?
Needle-like leaves that minimize water loss.
Tundra
A biome found in Arctic regions and high elevations, characterized by low productivity and biomass.
What restricts vegetation in tundras?
Extreme cold and permafrost.
Permafrost
Permanently frozen soil found in tundra regions.
What is the significance of conical tree shapes in boreal forests?
Prevents snow accumulation and allows for more photosynthesis.
Low Biomass
A characteristic of both boreal forests and tundras, indicating limited life and vegetation.
Where are Arctic Tundras located?
In the far north of the Earth.
Alpine Tundras
Tundras located at high elevations, such as mountain tops.
What type of vegetation is common in tundras?
Mosses, grasses, and forbs.
What is the main reason for low temperatures in boreal forests?
Their location in far northern regions.
Ecological Balance
The importance of maintaining biodiversity and adaptations to sustain life in harsh climates.
What is another name for boreal forests?
Taiga.
Coniferous Trees
Trees with needle-like leaves that dominate boreal forests.
What prevents significant tree growth in tundras?
Permafrost.
Low Productivity
A characteristic of tundras, indicating limited vegetation and life.
What is the primary climate characteristic of tundras?
Extremely cold temperatures.
Needle-like Leaves
An adaptation of conifer trees to reduce water loss.
What is the main adaptation of conifer trees to prevent snow accumulation?
Conical tree shapes.
What is the primary reason for low biomass in boreal forests?
Low temperatures and low precipitation.
Forbs
A type of plant commonly found in tundras.
What is the main adaptation of vegetation in tundras?
Adaptation to extreme cold and permafrost.
What is the significance of ecological balance in northern biomes?
It emphasizes the importance of biodiversity in sustaining life.
What are the two main types of tundras?
Arctic Tundras and Alpine Tundras.
What is the primary climate characteristic of boreal forests?
Low temperatures and low precipitation.
What type of leaves do coniferous trees have?
Needle-like leaves.
What is the main reason for low productivity in tundras?
Extreme cold and low precipitation.
What is the primary vegetation in tundras?
Mosses, grasses, and forbs.
What is the main characteristic of boreal forests?
Dominated by coniferous trees with needle-like leaves.