Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions

So here we have an example problem that wants us to appropriately match each labeled region on the climograph down below to its corresponding biome that's listed over here on the left. Notice that in this climograph, on the x-axis, we have the annual mean precipitation in units of millimeters, and on the y-axis, we have the annual mean temperature in units of degrees Celsius. We've got these 6 different colored regions labeled a, b, c, d, e, and f that we need to appropriately match with these 6 biomes listed on the left. The first biome listed on the left is desert, and recall from our previous lesson videos that there are hot deserts and cold deserts that vary quite drastically in their average temperatures throughout the year. However, all of these deserts are characterized by having extremely low annual precipitation, lower than any other terrestrial biome that we looked at.

When trying to identify the region that corresponds with the desert, we want to focus on the annual mean precipitation and look for the lowest annual mean precipitation. Notice that this region here in yellow has the lowest annual mean precipitation because it doesn't stretch that much horizontally on the x-axis and it's found on the far left of the x-axis. This region here in yellow is labeled as region a, so that region is going to correspond with the desert, and we can put 'a' here in this blank.

The next region we have here is the tundra. Recall that tundras are characterized by their extremely harsh conditions, which include extremely cold temperatures and relatively low precipitation throughout the year. These tundras are found in the far north, farther north than any of the other terrestrial biomes that we cover. They have the coldest annual temperature throughout the year. We want to focus on the annual mean temperature and find the coldest region, which is this region that you can see here in this dark purplish or bluish color, and it also has relatively low annual precipitation as well. This region labeled as region F is going to correspond with the tundra. So, we can go ahead and put 'F' here for the tundra.

The next biome is the tropical rainforest. Recall from our previous lesson videos that these are found near or along the equator, and therefore, it's going to receive consistently warm temperatures throughout the year. As its name implies with the term 'rain', it's going to receive the highest annual rainfall of any other terrestrial biome. We want to look on the x-axis at the annual mean precipitation. Notice that this green region here has the highest annual precipitation of them all, so this green region labeled as region C will correspond with the tropical rainforest, and we can label it as 'C'.

The next three regions are going to be a little bit more difficult to figure out, but we can do it by recalling important information from our previous lesson videos. The temperate broadleaf or deciduous forests are found at lower latitudes compared to the northern coniferous or boreal forests, sometimes also referred to as taiga, which are found at higher latitudes towards the north. Therefore, these northern coniferous forests are going to have colder annual temperatures compared to these temperate broadleaf or deciduous forests. Notice that the next coldest region we have here is going to be region E, which you can see is extending down to about 0 degrees Celsius on average in some regions. This region is going to correspond with the northern coniferous boreal forest or the taiga. So that's region E. Then, the temperate broadleaf or deciduous forest, you might recall, are going to receive an ample and sufficient amount of rainfall consistently throughout the year that is sufficient for the tree growth that occurs there. And, because it falls at lower latitudes, it's going to be warmer than the northern coniferous forest. Notice that this region here in this bluish or tealish color is going to have warmer temperatures. It still has that ample and sufficient amount of rainfall throughout the year, so this region here, region d, corresponds with the temperate broadleaf or deciduous forest. And then, of course, last but not least, the only region that we have not yet labeled is this region here, region b, and that's going to correspond with the temperate grasslands, also sometimes referred to as prairies or steppes. And so we can put 'b' here, and recall that these temperate grasslands only receive a moderate amount of rainfall throughout the year, therefore, it's going to have less rainfall than these other regions that support forests. This here concludes this example problem, and I'll see you all in our next video.