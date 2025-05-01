Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the key climatic characteristics of chaparral (shrubland) biomes, and how do these conditions influence plant and animal adaptations?
Chaparral biomes have hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, typical of Mediterranean climates. Frequent wildfires occur, leading to plant and animal adaptations such as fire resistance and the ability to quickly regenerate after disturbances.
Why do temperate grasslands, such as prairies and steppes, have few trees despite being located in regions with moderate rainfall?
Temperate grasslands have moderate rainfall, which is not sufficient to support significant tree growth. Additionally, periodic wildfires and high temperature variation further inhibit the establishment and survival of trees, favoring grasses instead.
How do temperate broadleaf (deciduous) forests differ from tropical rainforests in terms of productivity and biodiversity, and what causes these differences?
Temperate broadleaf forests have moderate productivity and biodiversity compared to tropical rainforests because they experience seasonal changes, including cold winters when trees lose their leaves and photosynthesis is reduced. In contrast, tropical rainforests have year-round warmth and rainfall, supporting higher productivity and biodiversity.
What type of climate characterizes chaparral (shrubland) biomes?
Chaparral biomes have hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, typical of Mediterranean climates.
Why are wildfires common in chaparral biomes, and how do organisms respond?
Wildfires are frequent due to the dry summer conditions, and plants and animals have adapted to tolerate or quickly recover from these disturbances.
What are two main reasons why temperate grasslands have few trees?
Temperate grasslands have moderate rainfall, which is not enough to support many trees, and periodic wildfires further inhibit tree growth.
What is the dominant vegetation in temperate grasslands, and why?
Grasses dominate temperate grasslands because the climate and disturbances like fire prevent significant tree establishment.
How do temperate broadleaf (deciduous) forests differ from tropical rainforests in terms of productivity?
Temperate broadleaf forests have moderate productivity because they lose their leaves in winter, reducing photosynthesis, unlike tropical rainforests which are productive year-round.
What seasonal changes occur in temperate broadleaf forests, and how do trees respond?
Temperate broadleaf forests experience four seasons, and their trees lose leaves in winter and regrow them in spring and summer.
How does rainfall in temperate broadleaf forests support their vegetation?
Rainfall in temperate broadleaf forests is ample and consistent throughout the year, supporting significant tree growth.