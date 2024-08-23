Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions

So here we have an example problem that wants us to appropriately label each biome on the following climagraph, which you can see down below right here. And the biomes that we need to label are chaparrals, temperate broadleaf or deciduous forests, and temperate grasslands or prairies or steppes. Now, of course, recall from our previous lesson videos that temperate broadleaf or deciduous forests receive a sufficient and ample amount of rainfall consistently throughout the year, which helps to support the tree growth found in these forests. And so of these three, we expect this one to have the most rainfall. And so notice that on the x axis, we have the annual mean precipitation in units of millimeters, And so the region that has the highest annual mean precipitation is this one here in blue.

So we can go ahead and label this one as temperate broadleaf deciduous forest, which is option b, go ahead and label that region there. Now recall from previous lesson videos that temperate grasslands or prairies or steppes are going to receive a moderate amount of rainfall throughout the year, and it's not going to be enough rainfall to support significant tree growth. And so for that reason, we would expect it to fall in a moderate region here in the rainfall. So this green region here, we would expect to be temperate grassland. So we can go ahead and label this one as region c to correspond with the temperate grasslands or prairies or steppes.

And then, of course, this leaves this last region here in red as the chaparrals, which we can label as a, which recall that chaparrals are characterized by having Mediterranean-type climates with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters. And so because it has drier summers, we might expect it to have relatively low precipitation, and it does here fall into this red region. So this here concludes this example problem, I'll see you on our next video.