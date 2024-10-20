Skip to main content
The Biological Species Concept exam Flashcards

The Biological Species Concept exam
  • Biological Species Concept

    Defines species based on reproductive isolation, preventing gene flow between populations.

  • What is reproductive isolation?

    A barrier that prevents gene flow between species, ensuring they remain distinct.

  • Prezygotic Barriers

    Barriers that prevent mating or fertilization before the formation of a zygote.

  • Postzygotic Barriers

    Barriers that occur after fertilization, reducing the viability or fertility of hybrids.

  • What is habitat isolation?

    When populations live or breed in different habitats, preventing them from mating.

  • Temporal Isolation

    When populations mate at different times of day or seasons, preventing interbreeding.

  • Behavioral Isolation

    When differences in mating behaviors prevent populations from recognizing each other as potential mates.

  • Mechanical Isolation

    When anatomical differences prevent successful mating between populations.

  • Gametic Isolation

    When sperm and egg are biochemically incompatible, preventing fertilization.

  • What is hybrid sterility?

    When hybrids are viable but cannot reproduce, preventing gene flow.

  • Reduced Hybrid Viability

    Hybrids are less likely to survive compared to non-hybrids, reducing gene flow.

  • Hybrid Breakdown

    First-generation hybrids are viable and fertile, but subsequent generations are weak or sterile.

  • What is an example of temporal isolation?

    Eastern and western spotted skunks mate in different seasons, preventing interbreeding.

  • Example of mechanical isolation

    Different species of damselflies have incompatible reproductive structures.

  • Example of gametic isolation

    Arabidopsis thaliana pollen requires specific biochemical interactions to adhere and fertilize.

  • What is an example of reduced hybrid viability?

    Hybrid offspring of different Physidula bird species are less likely to hatch.

  • Example of hybrid sterility

    Mules, offspring of horses and donkeys, are sterile and cannot reproduce.

  • Example of hybrid breakdown

    Second-generation hybrids of two cotton species are weak and sterile.

  • What is the significance of reproductive isolation in speciation?

    Reproductive isolation is essential for the emergence of new species by preventing gene flow.

  • What are the two main categories of reproductive barriers?

    Prezygotic barriers and postzygotic barriers.

  • What does prezygotic mean?

    Before the formation of a zygote or fertilized egg.

  • What does postzygotic mean?

    After the formation of a zygote or fertilized egg.

  • What is the role of gene flow in species differentiation?

    Gene flow makes populations more similar; blocking it helps maintain species differences.

  • What is an example of habitat isolation?

    Kaibob and Abirt squirrels are separated by the Grand Canyon, preventing interbreeding.

  • What is an example of behavioral isolation?

    Southern and northern cricket frogs have different mating calls, preventing interbreeding.

  • What is the test for different species under the biological species concept?

    Whether they are reproductively isolated and do not produce viable or fertile offspring.

  • What is the significance of hybrid sterility in reproductive isolation?

    It prevents hybrids from reproducing, blocking gene flow between parent species.

  • What is the significance of hybrid breakdown in reproductive isolation?

    It reduces the fitness of subsequent generations, preventing gene flow.