The Biological Species Concept quiz #2 Flashcards

Which term is used to describe populations that live close enough to interbreed?
The term used to describe populations that live close enough to interbreed is 'sympatric populations.'
Which of the following examples uses the biological species concept to describe different species? A) Two bird species that look similar but have different mating calls B) Two plant species that can hybridize but produce sterile offspring C) Two fish species that live in different lakes D) Two insect species that have different wing patterns
B) Two plant species that can hybridize but produce sterile offspring
Which of the following groups could be identified using the biological species concept? A) Asexual organisms B) Fossil species C) Extant sexually reproducing organisms D) Bacteria
C) Extant sexually reproducing organisms
Which condition is the basis for a species to be reproductively isolated from other members?
The basis for a species to be reproductively isolated from other members is the presence of reproductive barriers that prevent gene flow.
What criterion does the biological species concept use to identify species?
The biological species concept uses reproductive isolation as the criterion to identify species.
Which of the following is a true statement about the members of a species? A) They must look identical B) They can interbreed and produce fertile offspring C) They must live in the same habitat D) They must have the same number of chromosomes
B) They can interbreed and produce fertile offspring
Which factor determines if two individuals are members of the same species?
The ability to interbreed and produce viable, fertile offspring determines if two individuals are members of the same species.
Which of the following is a problem for the application of the biological species concept? A) It cannot be applied to asexual organisms B) It is not useful for identifying fossil species C) It requires knowledge of reproductive behavior D) All of the above
D) All of the above
How does the biological species concept define a species?
The biological species concept defines a species as a group of populations whose members have the potential to interbreed in nature and produce viable, fertile offspring.
Which must be accounted for in any species concept?
Any species concept must account for the criteria used to distinguish one species from another, such as reproductive isolation in the biological species concept.