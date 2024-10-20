The Human Population quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is a true statement about replacement-level fertility? A) It is the number of children a couple must have to replace themselves. B) It is the number of children needed to maintain a stable population size. C) It is the number of children needed to increase the population size. D) It is the number of children needed to decrease the population size.
A) It is the number of children a couple must have to replace themselves.
How did the agricultural revolution lead to an increase in human population numbers?
The agricultural revolution provided a more stable food supply, which supported larger populations and allowed for population growth.
Which of these organisms has a survivorship curve similar to that of humans? A) Frogs B) Elephants C) Insects D) Fish
B) Elephants
What is shown by an age structure diagram?
An age structure diagram shows the distribution of a population by age and gender, indicating the proportion of individuals in different age groups.
What might the age structure diagram of a rapidly growing population look like?
A rapidly growing population's age structure diagram would be bottom-heavy, with a large proportion of young individuals.
Which of the following statements about human population growth is true? A) Human population growth has been constant over the centuries. B) Human population growth has surpassed exponential models due to advancements in agriculture, medicine, and technology. C) Human population growth has decreased since the 1600s. D) Human population growth is unaffected by density-dependent factors.
B) Human population growth has surpassed exponential models due to advancements in agriculture, medicine, and technology.
How could the exponential growth of the human population impact regions throughout the world?
Exponential growth could lead to resource depletion, environmental degradation, and increased competition for resources, impacting global sustainability.
What can a human population's age pyramid tell you about current and future needs?
An age pyramid can indicate the potential need for resources such as education, healthcare, and employment, based on the proportion of young, working-age, and elderly individuals.
Which of these statements about the growth of the human population is true? A) The growth rate has been increasing since the 1960s. B) The growth rate has been decreasing since the 1960s. C) The growth rate is unaffected by voluntary population control. D) The growth rate is unaffected by density-dependent factors.
B) The growth rate has been decreasing since the 1960s.
What is the carrying capacity for humans?
The carrying capacity for humans is difficult to estimate and varies widely, but it is influenced by resource availability and ecological footprints.