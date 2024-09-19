This video, we're going to shift our focus over to the human population. Human population growth has actually been increasing faster than even exponential population growth models predict over the last four centuries. This is due to advances in agriculture, medicine and health care, living conditions, and technology. However, despite the fact that the human population size has been increasing and is projected to continue to increase through the year 2050, it's very important to be aware that the rate of human population growth has actually been decreasing since about the 1960s, and it's projected to continue to decrease through the year 2050. This is believed to be due to density-dependent factors, such as disease, which spreads more easily and faster to individuals in larger populations, and it's also believed to be due to voluntary population control, like contraception and policies that encourage smaller family sizes.
And so we can actually see this down below in this graph, which has the year on the x-axis from 1600 all the way up through projecting through the year 2050, and we've got these two y-axes. We've got this right y-axis, which has the world human population size in billions, which corresponds with this blue curve you can see in the graph, and then we've got this left y-axis over here, which is the population growth rate in annual percent change, which corresponds with this purplish-pinkish curve you can see in the graph. A few things to point out here is that way back in the 1600s the human population size was estimated to be just below one billion, but right around today's date the human population size is estimated to be just above eight billion. And so this is a drastic increase in population size and it's faster than even exponential models predict because the exponential models might predict somewhat of a gradual increase like that, but what we see here is this drastic increase. Now, another thing to point out is that, again, the human population growth rate has also been steadily increasing, but right around the 1960s or so, you'll notice that there has been this decrease in the human population growth rate.
And notice that it's projected to continue to decrease through the year 2050. Now, there is this weird little peak here, and this is likely due to the world wars in the 1900s, but, you can pretty much just disregard that and just focus on this decrease here. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the human population, and we'll be able to continue to learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you in our next video.