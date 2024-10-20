Types of Membrane Proteins quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of membrane proteins in cell recognition? Membrane proteins mark a cell for identification, helping cells distinguish one cell from another.

How do membrane proteins contribute to anchorage? Membrane proteins anchor the cell cytoskeleton to the extracellular matrix (ECM).

What role do membrane proteins play in signal transduction? Membrane proteins serve as receptors for signaling molecules, allowing for bio signaling to take place.

How do membrane proteins assist in molecular transport? Membrane proteins help with the transport of molecules across the cell membrane.

What is the function of membrane proteins in linkage? Membrane proteins can connect cells via protein linkages, forming cell junctions.

How do membrane proteins function as enzymes? Membrane proteins can serve as enzymes to speed up chemical reactions.

What mnemonic can help remember the functions of membrane proteins? The mnemonic 'RATTLE' can help remember the functions: Recognition, Anchorage, Transduction, Transport, Linkage, Enzymes.

What is a concentration gradient? A concentration gradient is a difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas.

What does it mean for a molecule to move down its concentration gradient? It means the molecule is moving from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, requiring no energy.

What does it mean for a molecule to move against its concentration gradient? It means the molecule is moving from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration, requiring energy.

What is active transport in the context of membrane proteins? Active transport involves membrane proteins moving molecules against their concentration gradient, requiring energy.

How does the concept of activation energy relate to membrane proteins functioning as enzymes? Membrane proteins that function as enzymes lower the activation energy needed for chemical reactions.

What is the role of ATP in active transport? ATP provides the energy required for membrane proteins to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

What is the difference between passive and active transport? Passive transport does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

What is facilitated diffusion? Facilitated diffusion is a type of passive transport where membrane proteins help move molecules across the cell membrane without energy.

What are the two main types of membrane proteins? The two main types of membrane proteins are integral membrane proteins and peripheral membrane proteins.

How are integral membrane proteins positioned within the cell membrane? Integral membrane proteins are embedded within the cell membrane and usually span the entire phospholipid bilayer.

What distinguishes peripheral membrane proteins from integral membrane proteins? Peripheral membrane proteins are found on the periphery of the biological membrane and do not span the membrane like integral membrane proteins.

Where can peripheral membrane proteins be located in relation to the cell membrane? Peripheral membrane proteins can be located on either the extracellular side or the intracellular side of the biological membrane.

What is a key function of membrane proteins related to cell communication? Membrane proteins are used for transducing signals from the environment into the cell.

Which cellular structure is responsible for synthesizing proteins, if not membrane proteins? The ribosome is responsible for synthesizing proteins.

How do membrane proteins contribute to the structural integrity of the cell? Membrane proteins are utilized for anchoring the cell cytoskeleton and the extracellular matrix.

What role do membrane proteins play in cell recognition? Membrane proteins are utilized for marking cells for recognition, allowing cells to identify each other.

What is the significance of the phospholipid bilayer in relation to integral membrane proteins? Integral membrane proteins span the entire phospholipid bilayer, integrating into the cell membrane.

Can peripheral membrane proteins be found inside the cell? Yes, peripheral membrane proteins can be found on the intracellular side of the biological membrane.

What is the primary difference in the location of integral and peripheral membrane proteins? Integral membrane proteins are embedded within the membrane, while peripheral membrane proteins are located on the membrane's surface.

What is the role of membrane proteins in active transport? Membrane proteins facilitate active transport by moving substances across the cell membrane against their concentration gradient.

How do membrane proteins assist in maintaining homeostasis? Membrane proteins help maintain homeostasis by regulating the movement of substances in and out of the cell.

What is the function of membrane proteins in cell signaling? Membrane proteins function in cell signaling by acting as receptors that transmit signals from the external environment to the cell's interior.