and this video, we're going to talk about some of the functions of membrane proteins, or what exactly do these membrane proteins actually do? Well, it turns out that membrane associated proteins can actually perform a wide variety of functions. They could do so many different things, and we're not going to talk about every single function that membrane proteins have. But some of those functions include the following functions that we have in this table down below. Now notice. Over here on the left hand side, we have this little baby rattle. And the reason for that is that hopefully this little rattle will help jog your memories of some of the membrane protein functions that we have in this table here. And the reason for that is because the first letter of each of these functions is going to spell the word rattle. And so here, what we have are the letters that spell the word rattle. And so, hopefully this little rattle over here will help jog your memories of some of the membrane protein functions. Now, the first function that we have here is recognition, and so membrane proteins can be used for recognition. Toe mark sells for identification, very similar to how your I d and your wallet marks you for identification. Now, membrane proteins can also be used for Anchorage, where the cells sido skeleton and the extra cellular matrix can be anchored together. And so here we have is a little image of an anchor to remind you of that function. Now. Membrane proteins can also be important for trans duck shin, essentially allowing signal, uh, acting as receptors for signaling molecules. And so here, what we have is a little receptor showing you that they could be used to detect signals. Now, membrane proteins can also be really, really important for transport and moving forward. In our course, we're going to talk a lot mawr about transport across membranes, and so the transport here is just molecular transport across a membrane very similar to how cars can be used for transportation. Membrane proteins can also be some, uh, can be used Azaz transportation, a swell or for transportation. Now, memory proteins are also really important for linkage, essentially connecting to cells together via ah, protein linkage. Just like these two little paperclips air connected together, uh, in that fashion and then last but not least, proteins in the membrane can be used as enzymes, and so many types of enzymatic processes can be catalyzed by membrane proteins. And so here, what we have is a little enzymatic reaction on. We'll get to talk Maura about enzymes a little bit later in our course. But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to some of the membrane protein functions, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward throughout our course. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

