Types of Phosphorylation definitions Flashcards

  • ATP

    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, primarily produced during oxidative phosphorylation in the electron transport chain of aerobic cellular respiration.

  • Cellular Respiration

    The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into ATP, water, and carbon dioxide, primarily through glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.

  • Aerobic Respiration

    Processes requiring oxygen to produce energy, typically yielding more ATP through oxidative phosphorylation in cellular respiration.

  • Anaerobic Respiration

    Processes that occur without the presence of oxygen, often resulting in less ATP production compared to oxygen-dependent processes.

  • Substrate Level Phosphorylation

    An enzyme-catalyzed process that directly transfers a phosphate group from a substrate to ADP, forming ATP, occurring during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

  • Oxidative Phosphorylation

    ATP synthesis in the final steps of aerobic respiration using a hydrogen ion gradient and ATP synthase in the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons, creating a proton gradient to drive ATP synthesis through oxidative phosphorylation.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The movement of protons across a membrane, generating ATP via ATP synthase, driven by an electrochemical gradient established by the electron transport chain.

  • Pyruvate Oxidation

    The conversion of pyruvate into acetyl-CoA, producing NADH and CO2, and linking glycolysis to the Krebs cycle in cellular respiration.

  • ATP Synthase

    A complex enzyme that synthesizes ATP using a proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane during oxidative phosphorylation.