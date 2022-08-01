In this video, we're going to introduce oxidative phosphor elation, which is the second type of phosphor elation used to make a teepee during aerobic cellular respiration. Now, in this video of oxidative foster relation, what we're going to learn is that oxidative foster relation occurs in a two step process. The first step is going to be the electron transport chain or the E. T. C for short. And the second step is going to be key me osmosis. Now, in this video, we're not going to talk a lot of details about the electron transport chain or Chemie osmosis. We're really only going to briefly mentioned these two. And later in our course, we'll talk a lot more details about both the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis. So keep that in mind and in this video, really, there's only a few takeaways that you should get from this video, and so I'll make sure to make those few takeaways very clear by the end of the video. So oxidative phosphor relation, as its name implies with oxidative here, is gonna use energy from oxidation reduction reactions or in short redox reactions. And these Redox reactions are going to take place in the electron transport chain or the E. T. C, which once again we'll talk more details about the electron transport chain or the E. T. C later, in our course in a different video. But ultimately, oxidative fossil relation is gonna use the energy from Redox reactions that take place in the electron transport chain. And it's gonna use that energy of the Redox reactions toe fuss, formulate a D P and create ah lot of a t P. And so what will learn later in our courses that the electron transport chain is going to build a hydrogen ion concentration ingredient, or an H plus concentration, Grady Int and the H Plus concentration? Grady in is gonna be used to make a large amount of a t p. And really, this is the biggest take away of this video. That oxidative phosphor relation is going to make a large amount of ATP and the vast majority of 80 p that's associated with Arabic cellular respiration. Now, once again, the electron transport chain is just part of oxidative foster relations, because oxidative phosphor relation consists of both the electron transport chain and this other process called Chemie osmosis. And again we're gonna talk more details about the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis later in our course, in a different video. For now, here we're just briefly introducing these and Kenya's Moses is defined as the diffusion of ions. More specifically, hydrogen ions across a membrane down their concentration Grady int from high to low concentration. And so, technically, the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis combined allow for the process of oxidative phosphor relation, and we'll be able to see that down below in our image. So over here on the left hand side of the image, notice that we're showing you a very complicated image of the electron transport chain and Chemie Oz Moses. So we're not going to explain this image here in this video again. We'll talk about the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis and more detail and a different video later in our course For now, here, this is just a foreshadowing image. And together the electron transport chain, which builds a hydrogen ion concentration, radiant, uh, and Chemie osmosis, which utilizes the concentration Grady int to Fox for a DP and make a lot of a teepee, is gonna uh, these two processes combined the E, T. C. And Kenya's Moses allow for oxidative foster relation. And so this whole stage that you see here, this whole image that you see here is going to take place in the last stage of the Arabic cellular respiration. And so here, on the right hand side, noticed that we're showing you the four stages of Arabic cellular respiration and notice that the first three stages like Collis ISP, iRobot oxidation and the Crab Cycle are not involved directly with oxidative phosphor relation. And so the only stage that's directly involved with oxidative foster relation is this fourth and final stage, which actually consists of the electron transport chain and Chemie Oz Moses to processes that we'll talk a lot more details about later in our course. But one of the biggest takeaways that you should get from this video is that together, the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis allow for oxidative phosphor relation. And so, ultimately, the electron transport chain in Kenya's Moses or, in other words, oxidative fossil relation is what produces a large amount of 80 p. And once again, this is probably the biggest take away of this video that oxidative foster relation is going to generate a large amount of a deep. And once again, what we have is another image down below to just clarify the idea that oxidative fossil relation consists of both the electron transport chain or the E T C and Chemie osmosis together. And so, if you have the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis, then the cells able to perform oxidative phosphor relation. And once again we're gonna talk a lot more details about the electron transport chain and Kenya's Moses later in our course. And we'll talk more details about oxidative foster relation later in our course as well. But for now, the biggest take away that you should get from this video is that oxidative fossil relation is going to occur and the fourth and final stage of aerobic cellular respiration, and it's going to create a large amount of 80 p, the vast majority of 80 p that's associate it with aerobic cellular respiration. And really, those are the two biggest takeaways of this video. And so once again, this year concludes our brief introduction to Oxygen to foster relation, and we'll talk a lot. Maura, about this much later in our course, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

