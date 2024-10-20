Types of Phosphorylation quiz Flashcards
What is the largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration created by?
The largest amount of ATP is created by oxidative phosphorylation in the final steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
Which type of cellular respiration makes more energy, aerobic or anaerobic?
Aerobic cellular respiration makes more energy than anaerobic cellular respiration.
What are the two types of phosphorylation that create ATP during aerobic cellular respiration?
The two types of phosphorylation are substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation.
Which type of phosphorylation uses an enzyme to directly transfer a phosphate group to ADP?
Substrate level phosphorylation uses an enzyme to directly transfer a phosphate group to ADP.
During which stages of aerobic cellular respiration does substrate level phosphorylation occur?
Substrate-level phosphorylation occurs during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
How many ATP molecules are produced by substrate level phosphorylation during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle?
Both glycolysis and the Krebs cycle produce overall 2 ATP molecules each via substrate-level phosphorylation.
What is the role of ATP synthase in oxidative phosphorylation?
ATP synthase utilizes a hydrogen ion concentration gradient to synthesize ATP during oxidative phosphorylation.
What is the main difference between substrate level phosphorylation and oxidative phosphorylation?
Substrate level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme, while oxidative phosphorylation uses a hydrogen ion gradient and ATP synthase.
Which type of phosphorylation is responsible for the majority of ATP production in aerobic respiration?
Oxidative phosphorylation is responsible for the majority of ATP production in aerobic respiration.
What is the low energy form that receives a phosphate group during substrate level phosphorylation?
The low energy form is ADP, which receives a phosphate group to become ATP.
In which part of cellular respiration does oxidative phosphorylation occur?
Oxidative phosphorylation occurs in the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
What is the primary purpose of aerobic cellular respiration?
The primary purpose of aerobic cellular respiration is to produce a large amount of ATP for the cell.
Which type of phosphorylation is simpler and involves direct enzyme action?
Substrate-level phosphorylation is simpler and involves direct enzyme action.
What is the high energy form created by adding a phosphate group to ADP?
The high energy form created is ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate).
Which stages of aerobic cellular respiration do not involve substrate level phosphorylation?
Pyruvate oxidation and the electron transport chain do not involve substrate level phosphorylation.