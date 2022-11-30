Problem 1
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates the predicted pattern of changes in human population growth rates when death rates fall.
Problem 2
Explain why a decrease in population growth rate is expected as a nonhuman population approaches carrying capacity.
Problem 3
When individuals in a population are evenly spaced throughout their habitat, their dispersion is termed as__________:
a. Clumped
b. Uniform
c. Random
d. Excessive
e. Exponential
Problem 4
A population growing exponentially
a. Is stable in size
b. Adds a fixed number of individuals every generation
c. Adds a larger number of individuals in each successive generation
d. Will likely expand forever
e. Will not crash
Problem 5
According to the graph shown here, the carrying capacity for fruit flies in the environment of the culture bottle is .
a. 0 flies
b. 100 flies
c. 150 flies
d. Between 100 and 150 flies
e. Impossible to determine
Problem 6
All of the following are density-dependent factors that can influence population size except
a. Weather
b. Food supply
c. Waste concentration in the environment
d. Infectious disease
e. Supply of suitable habitat for survival
Problem 7
In contrast to nonhuman populations, human population growth rates have begun to decline due to
a. Voluntarily increasing death rates
b. Voluntarily decreasing birth rates
c. Involuntary increases in death rates
d. Involuntary decreases in birth rates
e. Density-dependent factors
Problem 8
Populations that rely on stored resources are likely to overshoot the carrying capacity of the environment and consequently experience a(n).
a. Demographic momentum
b. Cultural carrying capacity
c. Decrease in death rates
d. Population crash
e. Exponential growth
Problem 9
The current carrying capacity of Earth for the human population may have been inflated by
a. Demographic momentum
b. The tendency for women to want to control family size
c. An artificially low number of density-independent factors
d. Our use of fossil fuels
e. Recent population crashes
Problem 10
Demographic momentum refers to the tendency for
a. Low population growth rates to continue to decline
b. High population growth rates to continue to increase
c. Populations to continue to grow in number even when growth rates reach zero
d. Populations to continue to grow in number even when women are reducing the number of children they bear
e. Women to continue to have children even though they no longer wish to
Ch. 15 - Is the Human Population Too Large?
