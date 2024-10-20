Ch. 31 - Fungi
Back
Problem 1
All fungi are a. symbiotic. b. heterotrophic. c. flagellated. d. decomposers.
Problem 2
Which of the following cells or structures are associated with asexual reproduction in fungi? a. ascospores b. basidiospores c. zygosporangia d. conidiophores
Problem 3
The closest relatives of fungi are thought to be the a. animals. b. vascular plants. c. mosses. d. slime molds.
Problem 4
The most important adaptive advantage associated with the filamentous nature of fungal mycelia is a. the ability to form haustoria and parasitize other organisms. b. the potential to inhabit almost all terrestrial habitats. c. the increased chance of contact between mating types. d. an extensive surface area well suited for invasive growth and absorptive nutrition.
- SCIENTIFIC INQUIRY • INTERPRET THE DATA The grass Dichanthelium lanuginosum lives in hot soils and houses fungi of the genus Curvularia as endophytes. Researchers tested the impact of Curvularia on the heat tolerance of this grass. They grew plants without (E−) and with (E+) Curvularia endophytes at different temperatures and measured plant mass and the number of new shoots the plants produced. Draw a bar graph for plant mass versus temperature and interpret it.
Problem 5