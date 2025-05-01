A teacher is studying the relationship between the number of practice quizzes taken and final exam scores among students in a math class. The data for 10 10 students is shown below:

The correlation coefficient for this data is r = 0.98 r=0.98 , indicating a strong positive linear relationship. The teacher then adds data for an 11 th 11^{\text{th}} student who took only 2 2 quizzes but scored 95 95 on the exam. How would this new data point likely affect the correlation coefficient r r ?