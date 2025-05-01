Skip to main content
Back
11. Correlation
11. Correlation / Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a linear correlation?
A
A plot where points form a circle.
B
A plot where points are randomly scattered.
C
A plot where points form a U-shaped curve.
D
A plot where points closely follow a straight line.
