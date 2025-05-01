Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
11. Correlation
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot?
A
A graph that displays paired numerical data as points on an x-y coordinate grid.
B
A chart that shows the frequency of categories using bars.
C
A diagram that represents proportions of a whole using sectors.
D
A table that lists values in ascending order.
