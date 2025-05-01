9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions / Problem 15
A large electronics company claims that the defect rate for its flagship smartphone model is or less after the first year of use. A consumer advocacy group suspects the actual defect rate is different from . The group surveys a random sample of owners who have had the phone for over a year. Of these owners, reported experiencing a major hardware defect. Determine the -value for a two-tailed hypothesis test to check if the true proportion of defective phones is significantly different from .