A large electronics company claims that the defect rate for its flagship smartphone model is 50 % 50\% or less after the first year of use. A consumer advocacy group suspects the actual defect rate is different from 50 % 50\% . The group surveys a random sample of 550 550 owners who have had the phone for over a year. Of these owners, 245 245 reported experiencing a major hardware defect. Determine the P P -value for a two-tailed hypothesis test to check if the true proportion of defective phones is significantly different from 0.50 0.50 .