Skip to main content
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions / Problem 15
Problem 15

A large electronics company claims that the defect rate for its flagship smartphone model is 50%50\% or less after the first year of use. A consumer advocacy group suspects the actual defect rate is different from 50%50\%. The group surveys a random sample of 550550 owners who have had the phone for over a year. Of these owners, 245245 reported experiencing a major hardware defect. Determine the PP-value for a two-tailed hypothesis test to check if the true proportion of defective phones is significantly different from 0.500.50.