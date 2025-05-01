Skip to main content
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Steps in Hypothesis Testing / Problem 4
Problem 4
For a two-tailed hypothesis test, the standardized test statistic is
z
=
1.96
z=1.96
and the significance level is
α
=
0.01
\alpha=0.01
. What is the
P
P
-value, and do you reject
H
0
H_0
?
A
0.0250
0.0250
;
Yes
B
0.0500
0.0500
;
Yes
C
0.0500
0.0500
;
No
D
0.0250
0.0250
;
No
