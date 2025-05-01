A streaming service company plans to introduce a new premium tier and wants to estimate the worldwide percentage of its users who intend to subscribe. Based on a pilot, 20 % 20\% of users indicated they plan to upgrade. The marketing team needs a 90 % 90\% confidence interval with a margin of error of 3 3 percentage points. How many users must be surveyed? Can the team simply poll their own friends and colleagues instead of drawing a random sample? Explain.