8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 8
Problem 8
A streaming service company plans to introduce a new premium tier and wants to estimate the worldwide percentage of its users who intend to subscribe. Based on a pilot, of users indicated they plan to upgrade. The marketing team needs a confidence interval with a margin of error of percentage points. How many users must be surveyed? Can the team simply poll their own friends and colleagues instead of drawing a random sample? Explain.