Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
A streaming service company plans to introduce a new premium tier and wants to estimate the worldwide percentage of its users who intend to subscribe. Based on a pilot, 20%20\% of users indicated they plan to upgrade. The marketing team needs a 90%90\% confidence interval with a margin of error of 33 percentage points. How many users must be surveyed? Can the team simply poll their own friends and colleagues instead of drawing a random sample? Explain.