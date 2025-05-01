- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In the context of constructing a frequency distribution, which statement best distinguishes class midpoints from class boundaries?
A survey records the number of books read by students during the summer: . Construct a frequency distribution using classes. Include class midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
A class has a frequency of 8 in a data set of 40 observations. What is the relative frequency as a percentage?
Construct a frequency distribution for the data given below about the magnitudes of recent earthquakes recorded worldwide. Can we conclude that the magnitudes appear to have a normal distribution?
A cumulative frequency ogive graph for the weights (in kilograms) of a group of students is given below. Use the graph to estimate the total number of students.
A researcher collects the cholesterol levels (in units of mg/dL) of a sample of adults. The data ranges from to . She considers two frequency distributions: one with a first class lower limit of and class width of , and another with class width of . Which frequency distribution is likely to provide a better summary of the cholesterol data? Explain.
What is the main purpose of constructing a frequency distribution before creating charts or graphs?
A meteorology team recorded the wind speeds (in km/h) of storms over a period of time. The frequency distribution of wind speeds is given below.
Using the frequency distribution above, find:
(i) The class limits of the first class
(ii) The class boundaries of the first class
(iii) The class midpoint of the first class
Given the following data set of exam scores, construct a frequency distribution and frequency histogram using classes.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
In a statistics class, students are asked to graph the distribution of test scores. Which graph should they use to determine how many students scored below a certain value, and what is the main feature of this graph?