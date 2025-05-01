Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Frequency Distributions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Frequency Distributions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Distributions / Problem 7
Problem 7
What is the main purpose of constructing a frequency distribution before creating charts or graphs?
A
To organize raw data into meaningful groups for easier analysis.
B
To sort the data alphabetically.
C
To calculate the mean and standard deviation.
D
To eliminate outliers from the data set.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options