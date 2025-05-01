Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Frequency Distributions
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Frequency Distributions
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Distributions / Problem 5
Problem 5
A cumulative frequency ogive graph for the weights (in kilograms) of a group of students is given below. Use the graph to estimate the total number of students.
A
25
25
students
B
20
20
students
C
30
30
students
D
45
45
students
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options