In a least squares regression, what is the name for the difference between the observed value and the fitted value?
A nutritionist investigates whether there is a linear association between daily protein intake (grams) and muscle strength score in a sample of adults. From the sample, she computed the sample correlation coefficient and obtained a -value of for testing the population correlation. State the conclusion for the hypotheses at the significance level.
The following data represents the number of hours of exercise per week () and the corresponding cholesterol levels () of individuals. Use this data to determine the slope of the least-squares regression line.
A researcher developed a regression model to predict the final exam score based on the number of hours studied . The regression equation is . The sample size is , the mean number of hours studied is , , and the standard error of estimate is . Construct a prediction interval for the final exam score when a student studies for hours.
A researcher collects data on students' favorite colors and their preferred study locations. Is it reasonable to use a least-squares regression line to analyze this data?
A nutritionist predicts daily calorie intake () based on hours of physical activity per week (x) using the regression equation . The standard error of estimate is , the sample size is , the mean hours of activity is , and . Construct a prediction interval for a person who exercises hours per week.
A researcher is studying the relationship between the number of hours employees spend in professional training sessions per month () and their job performance ratings (), scored out of . A linear regression model is created to predict job performance based on training hours, and the resulting regression equation is . The researcher collects data from a sample of employees. Based on this data:
Residual sum of squares (SSR):
Total sum of squares (SST):
What is the coefficient of determination , and what does it tell us about the model?
Which statement best describes the meaning of a point on the least-squares regression line?
Which statement correctly describes the number of dependent and independent variables in a multiple regression equation?
A regression model for predicting annual revenue from number of employees is based on data where x ranges from 20 to 100. Is it appropriate to use the model to predict revenue for x = 150?