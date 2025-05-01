Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
12. Regression / Linear Regression & Least Squares Method / Problem 10
Problem 10
A regression model for predicting annual revenue from number of employees is based on data where x ranges from 20 to 100. Is it appropriate to use the model to predict revenue for x = 150?
A
Yes, if the correlation coefficient is close to zero.
B
Yes, because regression models can always be used for prediction.
C
No, because x = 150 is outside the range of the data (extrapolation).
D
No, because interpolation is only valid for x < 20.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options