A researcher is studying the relationship between the number of hours employees spend in professional training sessions per month ( x x ) and their job performance ratings ( y y ), scored out of 100 100 . A linear regression model is created to predict job performance based on training hours, and the resulting regression equation is y ^ = 2.8 x + 65 \hat{y}=2.8x+65 . The researcher collects data from a sample of 10 10 employees. Based on this data:

Residual sum of squares (SSR): ∑ ( y − y ^ ) 2 = 82.4 \sum (y - \hat{y})^2 = 82.4

Total sum of squares (SST): ∑ ( y − y ˉ ) 2 = 240.0 \sum (y - \bar{y})^2 = 240.0