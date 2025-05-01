Skip to main content
Linear Regression & Least Squares Method
12. Regression / Linear Regression & Least Squares Method / Problem 7
Problem 7

A researcher is studying the relationship between the number of hours employees spend in professional training sessions per month (xx) and their job performance ratings (yy), scored out of 100100. A linear regression model is created to predict job performance based on training hours, and the resulting regression equation is y^=2.8x+65\hat{y}=2.8x+65. The researcher collects data from a sample of 1010 employees. Based on this data:
Residual sum of squares (SSR): (yy^)2=82.4\sum (y - \hat{y})^2 = 82.4
Total sum of squares (SST): (yyˉ)2=240.0\sum (y - \bar{y})^2 = 240.0
What is the coefficient of determination r2r^2, and what does it tell us about the model?