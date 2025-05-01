12. Regression / Linear Regression & Least Squares Method / Problem 7
A researcher is studying the relationship between the number of hours employees spend in professional training sessions per month () and their job performance ratings (), scored out of . A linear regression model is created to predict job performance based on training hours, and the resulting regression equation is . The researcher collects data from a sample of employees. Based on this data: Residual sum of squares (SSR): Total sum of squares (SST): What is the coefficient of determination , and what does it tell us about the model?