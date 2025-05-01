- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A manager randomly selects one applicant for the job and does not consider them again for another position. Then another applicant is chosen for a different role. Are these selections independent or dependent? Explain your reasoning.
A recent study found that of all newborns in a country were delivered by cesarean section due to medical emergencies. Among these emergency cesarean deliveries, involved premature births. What is the probability that a randomly chosen newborn was delivered by emergency cesarean section and was also premature?
A student draws a card from a standard deck, does not replace it, and then draws a second card. Are the two draws independent or dependent events? Explain your reasoning.
A poll of registered voters found that support a new environmental policy. If three voters are selected at random without replacement, what is the probability that all three support the new policy?
In an office, employees bring lunch from home, and order takeout. If two employees are randomly selected without replacement to join a wellness program about healthy eating, what is the probability that both bring lunch from home?
A jar contains red and blue marbles. You draw one marble, do not replace it, and then draw a second marble. Let event A be "the first marble is red" and event B be "the second marble is blue." Are these events dependent or independent?
A student participates in a spelling bee. Consider these events:
Event G: The student spells the most words correctly in a single round
Event H: The student is eliminated before the final round
Are these events mutually exclusive? Are they independent or dependent?
A lottery draws numbers without replacement from the integers and independently draws a separate bonus number from the integers . A player picks one set of five numbers and one bonus number. What is the probability that a single ticket matches all six drawn numbers (the five main numbers and the bonus)?
A student selects a slip of paper labeled with a number from a box of slips, does not replace it, and then selects another slip. Are these two selections independent or dependent?
A patient receives a flu vaccine and then later contracts the flu. Are these two events independent or dependent?