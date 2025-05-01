Skip to main content
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Problem 10
Problem 10
A patient receives a flu vaccine and then later contracts the flu. Are these two events independent or dependent?
A
Dependent
B
Independent
C
Cannot be determined
D
Neither
