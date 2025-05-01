Skip to main content
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events / Problem 9
Problem 9
A student selects a slip of paper labeled with a number from a box of
30
30
slips, does not replace it, and then selects another slip. Are these two selections independent or dependent?
A
Independent
B
Dependent
C
Both
D
Neither
