Suppose the probability that a randomly chosen individual has type AB+ blood is . If six individuals are selected at random, what is the probability that none of them have type AB+ blood?
A parallel system consists of identical modules, each with a probability of failure of . Modules fail independently. What is the minimum number of modules required so that the probability the system works (at least one module works) exceeds ?
Suppose of all employees at a company work remotely, and have a gym membership. If these two characteristics are independent, what is the probability that a randomly selected employee works remotely and has a gym membership?
If you want to know the probability of event A or event B occurring, which operation do you use?
Suppose , , , and . Find using Bayes' Theorem.
The probability that a randomly chosen person in a certain city is a vegetarian is . If people are picked at random from this city, what is the probability that at least of them is a vegetarian?
What is the probability of rolling four consecutive 's with a fair ten-sided die (faces numbered )?
Fill in the blanks.
In probability language, the phrase "both events occur" signals that we should apply the _________________________________ Rule.
In a survey of high school students, reported witnessing a serious accident. If students are chosen at random, what is the probability that all have witnessed a serious accident?
A manufacturer produces flash drives, each with a probability of of functioning properly for years. If a pack contains independent flash drives, what is the probability that all will function properly for years?