Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Independent Events / Problem 8
Problem 8
Fill in the blanks.
In probability language, the phrase "both events occur" signals that we should apply the _________________________________ Rule.
A
Addition
B
Complement
C
Multiplication
D
Conditional Probability
