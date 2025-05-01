Skip to main content
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
4. Probability / Multiplication Rule: Independent Events / Problem 5
Problem 5

Suppose P(A)=40%P\left(A\right)=40\%, P(Aˉ)=60%P\left(\bar{A}\right)=60\%, P(BA)=70%P\left(B\mid A\right)=70\%, and P(BAˉ)=20%P\left(B\mid\bar{A}\right)=20\%. Find P(AB)P\left(A\mid B\right) using Bayes' Theorem.