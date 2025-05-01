Skip to main content
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 3
Problem 3
Determine the probability that a standard normal variable
Z
Z
is less than
−
0.52
-0.52
.
A
0.6985
0.6985
B
0.4015
0.4015
C
0.3015
0.3015
D
0.1985
0.1985
