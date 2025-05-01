Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 10
Next
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator / Problem 1
Problem 1
Find the
z
z
-score that corresponds to the following percentile:
P
2.5
\text{P}2.5
A
−
1.96
-1.96
B
−
1.86
-1.86
C
−
2.06
-2.06
D
−
1.76
-1.76
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options