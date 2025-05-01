- Download the worksheet to save time writing
You have data points with x values from 12 to 38 and y values from 50 to 110. What is a suitable y scale increment for clear tick marks?
Which analysis is most appropriate when investigating whether blood pressure is associated with age using data collected from individuals?
What is the main purpose of using a scatterplot in business statistics?
Select the best example of two variables that are correlated due to a lurking variable, not because one causes the other.
State true or false: A strong correlation between two variables guarantees that one variable causes the other.
A company collected data on customer service agents, recording their years of experience and their annual salaries (in thousands of dollars). The scatterplot below shows the relationship between experience and salary. Based on the scatterplot, what type of correlation, if any, is suggested by the data?
A study finds a correlation between the number of people attending outdoor concerts in a city and the number of reported mosquito bites. What is a plausible explanation for this correlation?
Which of the following best describes a scatterplot?
A training specialist recorded the number of online learning modules completed by employees and their performance scores on a post-training assessment (out of ). The scatterplot below displays the relationship between these two variables. Based on the scatterplot, what kind of linear correlation exists between the number of modules completed and the assessment scores?
A scatterplot shows a strong positive correlation between coffee consumption and productivity, but the data comes from a single office over one week. What should you consider before concluding coffee increases productivity?