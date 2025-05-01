Skip to main content
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
11. Correlation / Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation / Problem 1
Problem 1
You have data points with x values from 12 to 38 and y values from 50 to 110. What is a suitable y scale increment for clear tick marks?
A
60
B
100
C
1
D
10
