Statistics for Business
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
11. Correlation / Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation / Problem 5
Problem 5
State true or false: A strong correlation between two variables guarantees that one variable causes the other.
A
True
B
False
