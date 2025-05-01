10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) / Problem 5
A sports scientist claims that a new stretching routine increases vertical jump height in athletes. The vertical jump heights (in centimeters) for athletes are measured before and after following the routine. The following are the differences: , , , , , , , . At , is there sufficient evidence to support the scientist's claim? Assume the samples are random, dependent, and the population is normally distributed.