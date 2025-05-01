Skip to main content
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
A sports scientist claims that a new stretching routine increases vertical jump height in athletes. The vertical jump heights (in centimeters) for 88 athletes are measured before and after following the routine. The following are the differences: 22, 33, 11, 44, 22, 33, 22, 55. At α=0.05α = 0.05, is there sufficient evidence to support the scientist's claim? Assume the samples are random, dependent, and the population is normally distributed.