A sports scientist claims that a new stretching routine increases vertical jump height in athletes. The vertical jump heights (in centimeters) for 8 8 athletes are measured before and after following the routine. The following are the differences: 2 2 , 3 3 , 1 1 , 4 4 , 2 2 , 3 3 , 2 2 , 5 5 . At α = 0.05 α = 0.05 , is there sufficient evidence to support the scientist's claim? Assume the samples are random, dependent, and the population is normally distributed.