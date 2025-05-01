Skip to main content
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a matched pairs study testing whether a new teaching method improves scores, which is the correct null hypothesis?
A
H0: μd ≠ 0
B
H0: μd < 0
C
H0: μd > 0
D
H0: μd = 0
