Statistics for Business
A continuous random variable YY is uniformly distributed over the interval 3≤Y≤15 3 \leq Y \leq 15 . What is P(6≤Y≤10) P(6 \leq Y \leq 10) ?
The time it takes for a train to arrive at a station is uniformly distributed between 2020 and 4040 minutes. Find the probability that the train will arrive no more than 55 minutes after the scheduled time.
Let XX be a continuous random variable uniformly distributed between −5 -5 and 7 7 . What is P(−2≤X≤4)P(-2\leq X\leq4)?
Which two conditions must a function meet to be considered a valid probability density function (pdf)?
A customer at a café orders a coffee, and the time it takes for the coffee to be prepared is uniformly distributed between 55 and 1515 minutes. What is the maximum time, in minutes, within which there is a 90%90\% probability the coffee will be ready?
In a delivery service, the time for a package to be delivered is uniformly distributed between 1010 and 3030 minutes. Find the probability that the delivery time is between 1515 and 2525 minutes.
A continuous random variable 𝑋𝑋 is uniformly distributed between 1010 and 3030 minutes. Draw the graph of the uniform density function for 𝑋𝑋.