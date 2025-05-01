Skip to main content
Uniform Distribution
Uniform Distribution
Problem 7
A continuous random variable
𝑋
𝑋
is uniformly distributed between
10
10
and
30
30
minutes. Draw the graph of the uniform density function for
𝑋
𝑋
.
