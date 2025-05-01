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- Type I & Type II Errors definitions9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample14 Terms
- Type I & Type II Errors quiz9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample15 Terms
- Two Proportions definitions10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms
- Two Proportions quiz10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel definitions10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel quiz10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance definitions10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance quiz10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel definitions10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples15 Terms