Intro to Stats quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the difference between a population and a sample in statistics? A population includes all members of a group being studied, while a sample is a subset of that population used to make inferences about the whole group.

How do the terms parameter and statistic differ in the context of data analysis? A parameter is a numerical characteristic of a population, while a statistic is a numerical characteristic of a sample.

What is the distinction between qualitative and quantitative data? Qualitative data consists of attributes or labels (such as colors or nationalities), while quantitative data consists of numerical values that can be measured or counted.

How can you tell if quantitative data is discrete or continuous? Discrete data consists of countable values that cannot be subdivided further (like number of students), while continuous data can take any value within a range and can be broken down into decimals or fractions (like height or distance).

