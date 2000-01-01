Skip to main content
We parse the formula to auto-compute molar mass M and atoms per formula unit.

If you enter mass, M is required. "Particles" means molecules/formula units/atoms of the substance.

If provided, this overrides the auto-computed M from the formula.

Enter a symbol (e.g., C, H, O, Na) to count atoms of a specific element.

Counting a specific element multiplies by its subscript in the formula.

How to use this calculator

  • Formula: Enter an element or compound; we compute M and atoms per formula.
  • Given: Provide mass m, moles n, or particles N (one is enough).
  • Atoms: Total atoms = N × (atoms per formula); specific-atom count multiplies by that element’s subscript.
  • Advanced: Isotopic composition splits expected atoms across isotopes; dot cluster illustrates magnitude.

Formula & Equation Used

Relations: n = m / M;   N = n · NA, with NA = 6.022 × 1023 mol−1.

Atoms per formula unit: sum of all subscripts in the formula (e.g., H₂O → 3; Ca(OH)₂ → Ca:1, O:2, H:2 → total 5).

Specific element atoms: atoms(X) = N × (subscript of X).

Isotopic split: atoms(isotope i) = atoms(X) × (abundancei / 100).

Examples

2.30 g Na → atoms Na

M(Na)=22.99 g/mol; n = 2.30/22.99 = 0.100 mol; N = 0.100 × 6.022×10²³ = 6.02×10²² atoms.

0.250 mol Cl₂ → total atoms

N = 0.250 × 6.022×10²³ = 1.51×10²³ molecules; atoms per formula = 2 → total atoms = 3.01×10²³.

18.0 g H₂O → atoms of H

M≈18.015 g/mol; n ≈ 0.999 mol; N ≈ 6.02×10²³ molecules; H subscript = 2 → H atoms ≈ 1.20×10²⁴.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are “particles” here?

They are formula units/molecules/atoms of the substance. We then multiply by subscripts to get total atoms.

Q: Do I need density?

No—unless you’re converting volumes to mass. This tool works from mass, moles, or particles.

Q: When does isotopic composition apply?

When the formula is a single element (e.g., Cl₂ → split into ³⁵Cl/³⁷Cl) or when you choose a specific element to count (e.g., “H” in H₂O).

Q: Are isotopic outputs exact counts?

They’re expected counts based on percent abundance (a statistical average), not literal integers in a particular sample.