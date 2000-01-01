Atom Calculator
Convert between mass, moles, and particles and get the total number of atoms in a sample. Supports chemical formulas, auto molar mass, step-by-step solutions, and optional visual aids.
Background
For molar mass M (g·mol⁻¹), mass m (g), moles n (mol), particles N (formula units/molecules/atoms), and Avogadro’s number NA=6.022×1023: n = m / M; N = n·NA. Total atoms = N × (atoms per formula unit).
How to use this calculator
- Formula: Enter an element or compound; we compute M and atoms per formula.
- Given: Provide mass m, moles n, or particles N (one is enough).
- Atoms: Total atoms = N × (atoms per formula); specific-atom count multiplies by that element’s subscript.
- Advanced: Isotopic composition splits expected atoms across isotopes; dot cluster illustrates magnitude.
Formula & Equation Used
Relations: n = m / M; N = n · NA, with NA = 6.022 × 1023 mol−1.
Atoms per formula unit: sum of all subscripts in the formula (e.g., H₂O → 3; Ca(OH)₂ → Ca:1, O:2, H:2 → total 5).
Specific element atoms: atoms(X) = N × (subscript of X).
Isotopic split: atoms(isotope i) = atoms(X) × (abundancei / 100).
Examples
2.30 g Na → atoms Na
M(Na)=22.99 g/mol; n = 2.30/22.99 = 0.100 mol; N = 0.100 × 6.022×10²³ = 6.02×10²² atoms.
0.250 mol Cl₂ → total atoms
N = 0.250 × 6.022×10²³ = 1.51×10²³ molecules; atoms per formula = 2 → total atoms = 3.01×10²³.
18.0 g H₂O → atoms of H
M≈18.015 g/mol; n ≈ 0.999 mol; N ≈ 6.02×10²³ molecules; H subscript = 2 → H atoms ≈ 1.20×10²⁴.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What are “particles” here?
They are formula units/molecules/atoms of the substance. We then multiply by subscripts to get total atoms.
Q: Do I need density?
No—unless you’re converting volumes to mass. This tool works from mass, moles, or particles.
Q: When does isotopic composition apply?
When the formula is a single element (e.g., Cl₂ → split into ³⁵Cl/³⁷Cl) or when you choose a specific element to count (e.g., “H” in H₂O).
Q: Are isotopic outputs exact counts?
They’re expected counts based on percent abundance (a statistical average), not literal integers in a particular sample.