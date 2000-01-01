Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Core relation: AFC = TFC / Q. Provide any two to compute the third.
  • Solve for TFC: TFC = AFC × Q. For example, AFC = 6, Q = 400 → TFC = 2400.
  • Solve for Q: Q = TFC / AFC (requires AFC > 0).
  • Units: TFC (currency), Q (units), AFC (currency per unit). Choose a currency sign and optional unit label.

Formula & Equation Used

Average Fixed Cost

AFC = TFC / Q

Rearrangements

TFC = AFC × Q   ·   Q = TFC / AFC

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Compute AFC (given TFC and Q)

TFC = \)1200; Q = 300 units → AFC = 1200 / 300 = \$4 per unit.

Example 2 — Compute TFC (given AFC and Q)

AFC = \$8; Q = 200 widgets → TFC = 8 × 200 = \$1600.

Example 3 — Compute Q (given AFC and TFC)

AFC = \$12; TFC = \$480 → Q = 480 / 12 = 40 items.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What if Q = 0?

AFC is undefined (division by zero). The tool will flag this. Use Q > 0.

Q: Can TFC be 0?

Yes (edge case). Then AFC = 0 for any Q > 0.

Q: What does “Round to sensible significant figures” do?

It reports values to ~3 significant figures (switches to scientific notation for very small/large numbers).