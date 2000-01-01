Average Fixed Cost (AFC) Calculator
Compute AFC = TFC / Q or solve for TFC or Q given the other two. See clear steps, a mini bar chart, and an AFC gauge.
Background
Average fixed cost is the fixed cost per unit. With total fixed cost TFC and quantity Q, AFC = TFC / Q. If two values are known, the third is determined: TFC = AFC × Q and Q = TFC / AFC.
How this calculator works
- Core relation: AFC = TFC / Q. Provide any two to compute the third.
- Solve for TFC: TFC = AFC × Q. For example, AFC = 6, Q = 400 → TFC = 2400.
- Solve for Q: Q = TFC / AFC (requires AFC > 0).
- Units: TFC (currency), Q (units), AFC (currency per unit). Choose a currency sign and optional unit label.
Formula & Equation Used
Average Fixed Cost
AFC = TFC / Q
Rearrangements
TFC = AFC × Q · Q = TFC / AFC
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Compute AFC (given TFC and Q)
TFC = \)1200; Q = 300 units → AFC = 1200 / 300 = \$4 per unit.
Example 2 — Compute TFC (given AFC and Q)
AFC = \$8; Q = 200 widgets → TFC = 8 × 200 = \$1600.
Example 3 — Compute Q (given AFC and TFC)
AFC = \$12; TFC = \$480 → Q = 480 / 12 = 40 items.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What if Q = 0?
AFC is undefined (division by zero). The tool will flag this. Use Q > 0.
Q: Can TFC be 0?
Yes (edge case). Then AFC = 0 for any Q > 0.
Q: What does “Round to sensible significant figures” do?
It reports values to ~3 significant figures (switches to scientific notation for very small/large numbers).