Ballistic Coefficient (BC) Calculator

Compute a projectile’s ballistic coefficient (BC) to quantify how efficiently it overcomes air drag. Use either the form-factor model BC = m i ⁢ d 2 or the drag-coefficient model BC = m C d ⁢ A with A = π ⁢ d 2 4 .

Background

The ballistic coefficient increases with mass and decreases with cross-section and drag. A higher BC means less deceleration in flight (flatter trajectory, better energy retention). This tool supports practical units (kg/g/grains, m/cm/in) and shows clear steps.