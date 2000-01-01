Ballistic Coefficient (BC) Calculator
Compute a projectile’s ballistic coefficient (BC) to quantify how efficiently it overcomes air drag. Use either the form-factor model or the drag-coefficient model with .
Background
The ballistic coefficient increases with mass and decreases with cross-section and drag. A higher BC means less deceleration in flight (flatter trajectory, better energy retention). This tool supports practical units (kg/g/grains, m/cm/in) and shows clear steps.
How this calculator works
- Form-factor route: enter mass, diameter, and shape factor i → .
- Drag-coefficient route: enter mass, diameter, and ; we compute area → .
- Units: we convert mass to kg and diameter to m internally. BC is returned in consistent SI-based terms.
Formula & Equation Used
Form-factor model:
Drag-coefficient model (with frontal area ):
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Form-factor route
Given: m = 9.72 g, d = 0.308 in, i = 1.05.
Convert: m = 0.00972 kg; d = 0.007823 m.
Then
Example 2 — Drag-coefficient route
Given: m = 4.20 g, d = 0.177 in,
.
Convert: m = 0.00420 kg; d = 0.004495 m; Then .
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which mode should I use?
If you know shape factor (G1/G7 contexts), use the form-factor route. If you have a measured/estimated , use the drag-coefficient route.
Q: Does BC depend on velocity?
BC is often treated as approximately constant over a velocity band, but in reality it can vary with speed (via and Mach effects).
Q: What are typical values?
Small pellets/round balls may have low BC (~0.02–0.1). Streamlined rifle bullets often range 0.2–0.7+ (model-dependent).