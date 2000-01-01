Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Choose a mode and enter values:

Mode:

We convert to kilograms internally.

We convert to meters internally.

Dimensionless; depends on projectile shape/drag model (G1/G7, etc.).

Options:

Chips prefill fields; you can tweak and recalculate.

Result:

No results yet. Choose a mode and enter values.

How this calculator works

  • Form-factor route: enter mass, diameter, and shape factor i BC= m id2 .
  • Drag-coefficient route: enter mass, diameter, and Cd; we compute area A= πd2 4 BC= m CdA .
  • Units: we convert mass to kg and diameter to m internally. BC is returned in consistent SI-based terms.

Formula & Equation Used

Form-factor model:

BC= m id2

Drag-coefficient model (with frontal area A):

BC= m CdA , A= πd2 4

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Form-factor route

Given: m = 9.72 g, d = 0.308 in, i = 1.05.
Convert: m = 0.00972 kg; d = 0.007823 m.
Then BC= 0.00972 1.05 0.0078232 0.152.

Example 2 — Drag-coefficient route

Given: m = 4.20 g, d = 0.177 in, Cd=0.30 .
Convert: m = 0.00420 kg; d = 0.004495 m; A= π 0.0044952 4 1.59× 10 5   m2 Then BC= 0.00420 0.30 1.59× 105 0.88 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which mode should I use?

If you know shape factor i (G1/G7 contexts), use the form-factor route. If you have a measured/estimated Cd, use the drag-coefficient route.

Q: Does BC depend on velocity?

BC is often treated as approximately constant over a velocity band, but in reality it can vary with speed (via Cd and Mach effects).

Q: What are typical values?

Small pellets/round balls may have low BC (~0.02–0.1). Streamlined rifle bullets often range 0.2–0.7+ (model-dependent).