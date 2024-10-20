Two wooden blocks are connected using an inelastic wire. The blocks are placed on a horizontal floor. The mass of block P is m P while block Q has a mass m Q . You pull the blocks to the left using a horizontal force F, giving the blocks a constant velocity. The coefficient of kinetic friction between both blocks and the surface is μ k . Determine the tension in the wire connecting the blocks in terms of m P , m Q , and μ k with the help of one or more free-body diagrams.